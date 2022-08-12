DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Trading of DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

