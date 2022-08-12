DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
DHT Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.27.
Institutional Trading of DHT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
