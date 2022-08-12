Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

