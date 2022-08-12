Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sandra Stash Purchases 6,325 Shares of Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Sandra Stash bought 6,325 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,032.75 ($9,706.08).

Sandra Stash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of Diversified Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944 ($12,015.47).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 131 ($1.58) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.20. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

Diversified Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

