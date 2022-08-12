Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Doma Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,021,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Doma by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

