Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $43,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $404.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

