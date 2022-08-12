Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.01, but opened at $47.20. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 66,799 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BROS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

