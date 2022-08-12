Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 448,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $23,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $19,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

DT stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.07, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

