Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $444,150.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dynavax Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

