E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

E.On Stock Performance

FRA EOAN opened at €9.22 ($9.41) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.03.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

