E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday.

E.On stock opened at €9.22 ($9.41) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.66 and a 200-day moving average of €10.03.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

