Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $754.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.