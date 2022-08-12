Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,009,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $279.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.