easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 37 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 41 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £151.70 ($183.30).
easyJet Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.89) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 862 ($10.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 402.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
