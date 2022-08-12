easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Buys 37 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 41 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £151.70 ($183.30).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.89) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 862 ($10.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 402.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.43 ($7.69).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

