Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.0 %
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.