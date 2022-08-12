Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,540.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eiffage Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFGSY. Barclays cut their price objective on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

