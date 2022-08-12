Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 340,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,181,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

