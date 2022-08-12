Emerson Electric’s (EMR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

