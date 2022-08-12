Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

TSE:EDV opened at C$27.52 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 151.35%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

