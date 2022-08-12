Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of ENIC opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.
Enel Chile Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
