Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

