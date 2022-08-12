Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) CEO Buys $413,400.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enhabit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.60 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
