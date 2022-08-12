Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $14.20. Enhabit shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 7,174 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,055.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enhabit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

