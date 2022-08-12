EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) COO Sells $426,150.00 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85.
EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.