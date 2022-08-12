EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) COO Sells $426,150.00 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

