Enovix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 305% compared to the average volume of 3,764 call options.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $790,980 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

