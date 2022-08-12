Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $98.59 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

