Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,603,000. SunTx Capital Management Corp. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 507,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

