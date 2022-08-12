Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,293 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 100.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Wingstop by 49.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 87,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $135.64 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

