Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,579,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,094 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,650 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

