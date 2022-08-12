Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 225,067 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 464,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

