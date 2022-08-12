Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$509.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.90 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

