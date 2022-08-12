Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Featured Articles
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.