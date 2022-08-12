Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.54. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 222.7% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

