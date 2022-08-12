Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

