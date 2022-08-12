Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

