Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flywire Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

