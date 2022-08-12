Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rallybio Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rallybio in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rallybio by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $7,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,170 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

