Equus Total Return (EQS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) is one of 198 public companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Equus Total Return to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equus Total Return and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A Equus Total Return Competitors 107 528 633 4 2.42

As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Equus Total Return’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equus Total Return has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return N/A -3.81% -3.60% Equus Total Return Competitors -176.89% 6.98% 3.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equus Total Return and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Equus Total Return and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return $320,000.00 $2.59 million 11.42 Equus Total Return Competitors $90.68 million $63.59 million 22.52

Equus Total Return’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equus Total Return. Equus Total Return is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Equus Total Return shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Equus Total Return shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equus Total Return’s peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equus Total Return peers beat Equus Total Return on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing. It invests in small to mid-sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It invests in technology, telecommunication, financial services, natural resource and industrial manufacturing and services. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe. It investments include common and preferred stock, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, debt combined with warrants and options, and other rights to acquire common or preferred stock. It seeks to invest in companies between $1 million to $25 million with revenues between $5 million and $150 million with EBITDA between $2 million to $50 million. It seeks to take control and non-control equity positions. Equus Total Return, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

