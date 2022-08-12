Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ESNT stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

