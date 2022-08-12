Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $100.85 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

