EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Stock Performance
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.