EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

