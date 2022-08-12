Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.67 ($21.09) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.52.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

