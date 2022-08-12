Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €20.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €20.90 ($21.33) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.67 ($21.09) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.52.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

