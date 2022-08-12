Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €20.67 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.52. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.