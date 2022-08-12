Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €32.00 by Morgan Stanley

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

ETR EVT opened at €25.31 ($25.83) on Wednesday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($46.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.86.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

