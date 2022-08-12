FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Purchases 56 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group Stock Down 0.3 %

FDM stock opened at GBX 878 ($10.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 882.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 945.45. The company has a market cap of £958.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2,926.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800 ($9.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67).

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDM Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.