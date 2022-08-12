Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $6,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.