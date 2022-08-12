FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $314.00 by Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $314.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

