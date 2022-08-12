FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Trading Down 2.9 %

FibroGen stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

