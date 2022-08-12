Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

