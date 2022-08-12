Financial Analysis: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Yext has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.24%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -53.89% N/A -33.37% Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.09 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Yext $390.58 million 1.60 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.42

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Summary

Yext beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

