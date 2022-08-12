Financial Analysis: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) vs. Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Minerva Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 1.51 $19.38 million ($0.33) -25.51 Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.22 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Minerva Surgical 1 0 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.22%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 422.73%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -5.29% 12.58% 5.09% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

