Financial Analysis: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.86 $519.30 million $5.50 13.71 QCR $300.58 million 3.46 $98.90 million $6.06 9.73

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. QCR has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.50% 7.85% 1.35% QCR 30.55% 16.62% 1.77%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats QCR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.